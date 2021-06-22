Meter Governance (MTRG) Market Cap Hits $5.23 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and $568,282.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.25 or 0.00006870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 29.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000275 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

