Metronome Hits 1-Day Volume of $122,414.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $2.67 or 0.00008307 BTC on exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $31.68 million and $122,414.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metronome has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00047542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00113818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00159385 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,163.04 or 1.00012628 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,145,493 coins and its circulating supply is 11,859,119 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

