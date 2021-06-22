Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,385.67

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,385.67 and last traded at $1,376.99, with a volume of 94816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,364.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total transaction of $6,234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,342,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,400,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 223.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,038,000 after buying an additional 47,842 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,178,000 after buying an additional 47,169 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,412,000 after buying an additional 39,863 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

