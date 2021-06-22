MIB Coin (MIB) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $482,250.57 and approximately $3.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00038698 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00037703 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000126 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 416,968,531 coins and its circulating supply is 139,666,603 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

