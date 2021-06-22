Michael Greenhalgh Sells 3,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Greenhalgh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Michael Greenhalgh sold 4,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $195,520.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.04. 9,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.84. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,080 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 741,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,783,000 after purchasing an additional 264,674 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,864,000 after purchasing an additional 29,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

