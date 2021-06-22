Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 10,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.56, for a total transaction of $3,795,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,491,165.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,620 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total transaction of $914,799.20.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $3,267,300.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,363 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $1,519,284.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $381.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,089. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $301.06. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.27 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 0.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 25.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 526.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after buying an additional 32,463 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 121.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 8.5% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 700.0% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.