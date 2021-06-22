Michael Midgley Sells 16,107 Shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) CFO Michael Midgley sold 16,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $153,016.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CODA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 50,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,441. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.58 million, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.40.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a report on Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 106,000.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

