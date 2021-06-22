Michael R. Hayden Sells 100,000 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,172. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $71.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABCL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

