MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $622,622.54 and $188.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006280 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00091502 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.