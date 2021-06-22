Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Shares Up 12.8%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO)’s share price shot up 12.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. 37,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 956% from the average session volume of 3,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76.

Microwave Filter Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MFCO)

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

