Miles Kirkland Sells 19,900 Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $446,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Miles Kirkland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Miles Kirkland sold 10,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $235,900.00.

Shares of KIRK stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,738. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.10.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 40.97% and a net margin of 4.31%.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Kirkland’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 520.9% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 369,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 310,212 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the first quarter valued at $3,411,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 1,497.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 278,847 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter valued at $2,391,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

