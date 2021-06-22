MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Trading Down 5.3%

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $11.83. 14,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 580,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.90 million. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 42.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

