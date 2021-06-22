Mina (MINA) Trading 46.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Mina has a market capitalization of $236.16 million and approximately $40.05 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00004510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded 46.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00046997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00114255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00154979 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,586.52 or 0.99860193 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 160,453,960 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

