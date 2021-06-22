Minereum (MNE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $53,575.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, Minereum has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Minereum has a market cap of $1.48 million and $53,575.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Minereum Profile

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,524,917 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

