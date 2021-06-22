Minter Network (BIP) Price Hits $0.0049 on Exchanges

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $20.23 million and $61,260.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00047526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00115214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00161503 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002375 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,320,666,005 coins and its circulating supply is 4,115,456,438 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

