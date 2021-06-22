Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,488 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $48,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $83.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,313.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,183 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

