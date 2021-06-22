Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $13.76 Million Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.27% of Valmont Industries worth $13,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,442,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,345,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,119,000 after acquiring an additional 256,775 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,762,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,993 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMI opened at $228.95 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.80 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

VMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

