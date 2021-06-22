Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 315,756 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 315,756 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $13,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Workday by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Workday by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY stock opened at $236.93 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.52 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.96. The stock has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 445,044 shares of company stock worth $110,757,230. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

