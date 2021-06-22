Mirror Protocol Price Up 19.3% Over Last Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $372.03 million and $89.81 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.82 or 0.00014308 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00046648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00115609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00155841 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,952.17 or 1.00684801 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,108,112 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.