Mirrored Twitter Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be purchased for $63.34 or 0.00188556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Twitter has a market capitalization of $31.15 million and $120,177.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00045809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00106935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00149902 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000165 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,773.88 or 1.00548321 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 491,883 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance

Mirrored Twitter Coin Trading

