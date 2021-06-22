Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Reaches $49.68 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $30.55 million and $26,832.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for $49.68 or 0.00147904 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00045809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00106935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00149902 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000165 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,773.88 or 1.00548321 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 614,982 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars.

