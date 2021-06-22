Mist Market Capitalization Tops $788,658.37 (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 38% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Mist coin can currently be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mist has traded 49% lower against the dollar. Mist has a market capitalization of $788,658.37 and approximately $2,995.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00051925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018547 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.09 or 0.00586423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00077107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

