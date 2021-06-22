Mithril (MITH) Market Cap Tops $35.80 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 34.1% against the dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $35.80 million and approximately $16.37 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010521 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00133626 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000850 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Mithril

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

