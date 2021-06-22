MktCoin (MLM) Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 22nd. MktCoin has a total market cap of $6,788.79 and $182.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MktCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MktCoin has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00048175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00116477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00156151 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,435.08 or 1.00324083 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003073 BTC.

MktCoin Profile

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. MktCoin’s official Twitter account is @MKTcoin_MLM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MktCoin is mktcoin.org

Buying and Selling MktCoin

