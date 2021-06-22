Modefi Price Reaches $1.16 on Exchanges (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Modefi has a market cap of $15.57 million and $818,162.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modefi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00003444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Modefi has traded down 28% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.66 or 0.00643992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00078027 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00038629 BTC.

About Modefi

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,375,587 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

