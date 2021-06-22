MonaCoin (MONA) Price Reaches $1.36 on Major Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $89.72 million and approximately $8.86 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00004016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,985.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,013.51 or 0.05924621 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.33 or 0.01383921 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.00378974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00114502 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.67 or 0.00646353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008039 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.06 or 0.00367990 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00038618 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.