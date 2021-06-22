Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MONRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Moncler in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS MONRF opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.19. Moncler has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $72.20.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

