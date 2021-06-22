Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MONRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Moncler in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS MONRF opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.19. Moncler has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $72.20.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

