MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.430–0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.06 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.380–1.250 EPS.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $380.00 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $186.27 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 0.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $374.25.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.32, for a total value of $172,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,927 shares of company stock valued at $111,065,327 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

