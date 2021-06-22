Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37,565 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $156,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,483,000 after buying an additional 21,334 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,698,000. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,942,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $330,125.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,097 shares in the company, valued at $56,941,063.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,079 shares of company stock valued at $40,852,505 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $354.11 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.93 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $346.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 96.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

