MoonSwap (MOON) Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $6.17 million and $24,335.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 43.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.31 or 0.00370627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007804 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00011443 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 22,771,998 coins and its circulating supply is 22,751,497 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

