Morgan Stanley Boosts First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$30.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.05.

Shares of FQVLF stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,818. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.58 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

