Morgan Stanley Lowers Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to Underweight

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HMY has been the topic of several other reports. Investec lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of HMY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,138,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,469. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,042 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 263,190 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,354 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 324.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,273,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 973,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,891 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 60,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

