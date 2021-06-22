Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRNCY. HSBC upgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cairn Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of CRNCY remained flat at $$4.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.67.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

