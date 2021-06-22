Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SSAAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. AlphaValue upgraded SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.
Shares of SSAAY stock remained flat at $$2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.64. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
