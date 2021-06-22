Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SSAAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. AlphaValue upgraded SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of SSAAY stock remained flat at $$2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.64. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

