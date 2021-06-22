Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY remained flat at $$82.20 during trading on Tuesday. 33 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.00. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $42.32 and a 52-week high of $95.00.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

