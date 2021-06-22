Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fresnillo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

FNLPF traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 21,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,931. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.23. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.