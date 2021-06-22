Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading Down 4.9%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.60 and last traded at $59.76. Approximately 938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 324,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.84.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MORF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Morphic had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amir Nashat sold 232,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $10,569,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,565,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,716,190.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 32,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $1,962,104.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,342 shares of company stock valued at $25,982,078 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Morphic by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,998,000 after purchasing an additional 314,764 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Morphic by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,557,000 after acquiring an additional 135,711 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

