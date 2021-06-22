MorphoSys (MOR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MorphoSys (NASDAQ: MOR):

6/16/2021 – MorphoSys was downgraded by analysts at Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/15/2021 – MorphoSys had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

6/11/2021 – MorphoSys was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

6/8/2021 – MorphoSys was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

6/3/2021 – MorphoSys was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/3/2021 – MorphoSys was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/24/2021 – MorphoSys was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2021 – MorphoSys had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/19/2021 – MorphoSys was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

Shares of MOR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.29. 1,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,057. MorphoSys AG has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 62.4% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

