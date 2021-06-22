Morses Club (LON:MCL) Price Target Raised to GBX 100 at Peel Hunt

Morses Club (LON:MCL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MCL. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Morses Club from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Morses Club alerts:

Shares of MCL traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 93.20 ($1.22). 196,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,058. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 64.75. The stock has a market cap of £123.52 million and a P/E ratio of 465.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Morses Club has a 12 month low of GBX 30.60 ($0.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 95 ($1.24).

In other news, insider Gary Marshall bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £152,500 ($199,242.23).

Morses Club Company Profile

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.