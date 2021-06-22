MovieBloc (MBL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.33 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. MovieBloc has a market cap of $24.68 million and approximately $8.33 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 51.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00053416 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00019762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.95 or 0.00646462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00077159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,347.33 or 0.07193309 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,858,840,184 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

