MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) is Solstein Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the quarter. MP Materials comprises 2.4% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.67. The company had a trading volume of 25,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,306. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

