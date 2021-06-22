Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.27% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth about $82,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.27 million. Analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,331.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

