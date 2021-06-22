MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stake Increased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 249.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 37.6% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth $759,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 18.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 222,014.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 78.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 304,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,585,000 after acquiring an additional 133,664 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $520.55. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,722. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.50 and a 52 week high of $516.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $473.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.86.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

