mStable USD (MUSD) Trading Down 2% This Week

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 2% against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $39.50 million and $6,881.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,293.35 or 0.99851815 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00027167 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007783 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00053986 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.