Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTL. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

TSE:MTL opened at C$12.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.07. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$6.66 and a 1 year high of C$13.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$310.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

