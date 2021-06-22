Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.46

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 21655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MUR. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,476.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,566 shares of company stock worth $622,652 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

