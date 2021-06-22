Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 7,671 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.19. The company had a trading volume of 249,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,704,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $204.74 billion, a PE ratio of -25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

