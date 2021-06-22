Mutual Advisors LLC Has $10.70 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $388.72. 136,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,988,589. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $274.72 and a 52-week high of $391.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $384.03.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.