Mutual Advisors LLC Has $17.41 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,005 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $629,391,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,864,000 after buying an additional 138,301 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $345.20. 740,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,655,449. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $237.35 and a one year high of $346.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

