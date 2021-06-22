Mutual Advisors LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.8% during the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 195,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.46. 186,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,047,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $193.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.86. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

